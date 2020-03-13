Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 4,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 447.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 666,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

