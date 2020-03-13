Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average of $138.14. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

