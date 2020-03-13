Comparing DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) and Its Competitors

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -21.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.12 billion $352.05 million 4.49

DIRTT Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2258 10014 17566 946 2.56

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.54%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.28% -93.96% -5.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

