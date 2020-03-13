Comparing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.87% -5.35% -3.16% Sohu.com -7.95% -10.86% -5.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $57.42 million 0.48 N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.18 -$160.08 million ($3.25) -2.54

Innodata has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Volatility & Risk

Innodata has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innodata and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Innodata.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Innodata on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law. The Synodex segment transforms medical records into useable digital data and applies technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment offers various tools and related professional services, such as content amplification solution, integrated newswire services, an influencer targeting solution to help PR professionals identify influencers, and media monitoring and analysis solution. This segment also provides media monitoring and PR measurement; and PR reporting and measurement services, including custom reports and PR measurement and social media/influencer analysis, as well as Bulldog Reporter, a publisher of PR-related news and a popular e-newsletter, and Bulldog Awards, a PR awards program that recognizes outstanding performance among PR and communications professionals and agencies. In addition, it provides various services, including acquisition, transformation, and digital data enrichment. In addition, the company offers digital operations management and analytics, such as IP rights, contract, publishing workflow, publisher relationship, and transaction management, as well as provides customer relations, data processing, and regulatory reporting services. Further, it develops and maintains content applications. The company serves banking and financial services, technology, digital retailing, healthcare, science, and insurance sector through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

