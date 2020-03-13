Comparing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Chemed (NASDAQ:CHE)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $2.31 billion 0.90 -$75.92 million ($0.19) -62.16 Chemed $1.94 billion 3.15 $219.92 million $13.95 27.25

Chemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Option Care Health and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Option Care Health presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.05%. Chemed has a consensus target price of $515.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Chemed.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -4.95% -8.80% -2.07% Chemed 11.35% 35.38% 19.76%

Summary

Chemed beats Option Care Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

