Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) PT Set at €67.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.83 ($76.55).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €50.70 ($58.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

