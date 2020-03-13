Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CNAT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

