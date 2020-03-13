Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 815.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,624. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

