Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.75 Million in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.