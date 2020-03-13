Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,950 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 24.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.