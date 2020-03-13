Contrasting Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) & Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Pinnacle Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 22.88% 13.60% 1.21% Pinnacle Bankshares 17.68% 9.74% 0.91%

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Pinnacle Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.04 $8.40 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.67 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Community Bancorp. (VT) has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bancorp. (VT) beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp. (VT)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

