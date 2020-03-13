Contrasting Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.88 billion 3.38 $5.75 billion $1.43 8.88 ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR $6.57 billion 0.40 $108.17 million $0.61 34.48

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR. Sun Hung Kai Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties beats ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose. The company also operates a portfolio of hotels. In addition, it provides property management services, from security, daily cleaning, facility management and landscaping to various value-added services; construction-related services, including electrical and fire prevention systems, construction plant and machinery, and landscaping; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising contractors all risks, employees compensation, third party liability, property all risks, commercial, medical, householders comprehensive, fire, employees compensation, travel, personal accident, and motor vehicles. Further, the company offers voice, multimedia, and broadband services; and data infrastructure and data-centric services, broadband connectivity, communal aerial broadcast distribution/satellite master antenna television, and surveillance systems. Additionally, it manages car parks and offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates expressway; provides public bus transportation services; operates department stores and shopping malls; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; maintaining union office workers; providing corporate, labor, and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates two container terminals, including Long Beach Container Terminal in California and Kaohsiung Terminal in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Fortune Crest Inc.

