Contrasting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and MicroStrategy (NYSE:MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 7.06% 2.51% 1.40% Twilio -27.07% -5.39% -4.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MicroStrategy and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 0 2 19 0 2.90

Twilio has a consensus price target of $144.59, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.25 $34.35 million $1.22 88.96 Twilio $1.13 billion 9.65 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -42.81

MicroStrategy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Twilio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

