Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 36765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $848,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

