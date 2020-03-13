Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the quarter. Corecivic comprises approximately 2.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Corecivic worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corecivic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after buying an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.83 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

