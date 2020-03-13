Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of RY opened at C$78.61 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$77.34 and a 52-week high of C$109.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

