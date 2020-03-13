Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 3rd

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of -1,250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Covanta to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -10,000.0%.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

