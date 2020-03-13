Credit Suisse AG Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 644,356 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $33.89 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

