Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Neutral”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of CQP opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

