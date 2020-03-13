Critical Comparison: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

33.5% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 0.96% 0.51% 0.10% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.39%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 65.66%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $152.95 million 0.50 $1.47 million $0.06 52.17 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.60 $61.60 million $1.12 11.81

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.