Critical Contrast: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PESXQ)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independence Contract Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,090.48%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 1.05 -$60.79 million ($0.24) -11.67 Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$49.01 million ($0.52) -0.03

Pioneer Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Contract Drilling. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -29.86% -4.94% -3.30% Pioneer Energy Services -11.10% -43.95% -7.88%

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Pioneer Energy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. Its fleet consists of 32 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 1, 2020, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

