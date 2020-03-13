Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

CCRN opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $267.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

