CVS Health Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.60 on Friday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

