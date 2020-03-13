CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.