Deborah Page Purchases 12,600 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Deborah Page acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.99 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$25,011.00 ($17,738.30).

Shares of SSM opened at A$1.84 ($1.30) on Friday. Service Stream Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Get Service Stream alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.