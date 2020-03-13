Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

