Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPSGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Nord/LB downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.43. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

