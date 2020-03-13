Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.30 ($180.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.16 ($171.12).

DB1 stock opened at €118.05 ($137.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €109.60 ($127.44) and a 52 week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €149.63 and its 200 day moving average is €141.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

