Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €30.07 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.71.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.