DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total value of $1,614,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $247.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.49. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

