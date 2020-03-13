Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

