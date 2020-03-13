Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Cut by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $125.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

