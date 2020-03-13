Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 27th

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dicks Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NYSE DKS opened at $27.00 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Wedbush cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

