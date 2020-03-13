Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 130762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

