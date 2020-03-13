Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $5.99. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 104,542 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,835 shares of company stock worth $360,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 847,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $2,745,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

