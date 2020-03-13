DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.58, approximately 4,436,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,561,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Specifically, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

