DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

DNP opened at $9.83 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

