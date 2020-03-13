Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

