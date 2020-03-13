Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $165.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Shares of DG opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. Dollar General has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

