Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.08)-($1.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company issued revenue guidance of $46.0-47.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.52 million.Domo also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -3.32–3.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

DOMO stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Domo has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

