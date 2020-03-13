Donald C. Berg Buys 819 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Director Donald C. Berg purchased 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $17,608.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDP opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

