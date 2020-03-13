Douglas N. Armer Sells 599 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $21,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

