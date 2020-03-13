Duke Royalty Ltd (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on April 14th

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

