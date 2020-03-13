DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.50, 1,172,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,220,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

