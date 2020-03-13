Dynex Capital Inc (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

