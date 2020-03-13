Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PLU stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Plateau Energy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

