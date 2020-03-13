Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £86,319.20 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01).

ELM stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. Elementis plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99.45 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of $371.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elementis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.29 ($2.12).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

