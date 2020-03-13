Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

EEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

