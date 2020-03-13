Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 425592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

The firm has a market cap of $596.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.69%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

