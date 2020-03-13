Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Firstegy downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 1546581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.74.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.65.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

